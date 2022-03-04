Dr. Stone Chapter 232 ending explained: Heroes are returning to Earth!

The Japanese manga Dr. Stone will reach its climax next week on March 7 with Chapter 232. Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine announced it officially on Monday, February 28 during the 13th 2022 issue of the magazine.

Dr. Stone Chapter 231 was officially released in February 27. In the wake of recent reports Chapter 232 will be the series' last chapter.

Riichiro Inagaki-written Japanese manga Dr. Stone has been serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump since March 2017, with its chapters collected in twenty-three tankōbon volumes as of November 2021. The manga is ending after five years. It received positive reviews and became popular worldwide for its storyline.

Since its beginning, Dr. Stone has gone on to sell over 10 million copies worldwide and has also won the prestigious Shogakukan Manga Award, which celebrates some of the best manga in Japan.

The story of Dr. Stone follows teenage scientific genius SenkuIshigami, who plans to rebuild civilization after humans were mysteriously petrified for 3,700 years. Previously we saw the three heroes, from Kingdom in Science, SenkuIshigami, Kohaku, and Stanley Snyderland were on the moon in search of the truth behind global petrification. Senku, Stanley, and Kohaku want to ask Why-man the mystery behind the petrification that took place over three thousand years ago.

The negotiation with the Why-Man was the most important part of the story that ends surprisingly and now the astronauts begin their journey back to Earth in Dr. Stone Chapter 232. The last chapter, titled 'A Future to Get Excited About' released with colorful artwork showing Senki and Why-man's negotiations along with Medusas.

The chapter begins with Senku and Why-man in the negotiation room with Medusas. They talk about the negotiations. Senku analyzes how Medusa is floating and moving freely. The Medusa probably used its X-ray vision to see the skeleton structure of Senku, as it rearranges itself in the shape of a human skull.

Senku tells Why-man how Medusa is opposing low gravity. Why-Man replies that due to the deficiencies of language, they are producing more Medusa device. They will abandon Earth and will leave for another planet with the petrification technique with them.

At the end of the chapter Dr. Stone Chapter 231, Why-Man decided to leave. The heroes will say goodbye to the moon and Why-Man and will start their journey in Dr. Stone Chapter 232.

Dr. Stone Chapter 232 is all set to be released on March 7, 2022. Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump's official website. The latest chapters are available on VIZ Media &Shueisha's online magazine. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get updates on Japanese manga chapters.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1042: World Government fears Luffy may use 'Gomu Gomu no Mi'