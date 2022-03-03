One Piece Chapter 1042: World Government fears Luffy may use ‘Gomu Gomu no Mi’

The Japanese manga One Piece has crossed 1000 chapters, and its popularity continues to increase. Currently, fans are waiting for One Piece Chapter 1042 which is one of the anticipated chapters. We all are quite eager to know the storyline as we are in the final moments of the Onigashima raid.

One Piece Chapter 1042 will be released on Sunday, without any break. According to the official schedule by Manga Plus, Chapter 1042 will be available to read at midnight JST on March 6, 2022. Fans will get the raw scans of One Piece 1042 two or three days before its release. But the good news is that the spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1042 are out. Without further ado, let's dive into the spoilers of the Japanese manga One Piece Chapter 1042.

One Piece Chapter 1042 will depict the role of Luffy's Gomu Gomu no Mi Devil Fruit in the destruction of the Red Line.

Kaido uses one of the three 'Drunk Modes' called Raihou Hakke against Luffy. Luffy combines his Haki power plus Gear 4th mode Snake Man and Gomu Gomu no Hydra to overthrow Kaido. Luffy used Snake Man at the end of the One Piece 1041, but this time he will be back with more power that is the 4th mode Snake Man.

Luffy says he would not stop until he kills Kaido and saves Wanokuni. Besides, World Government is frightened of Luffy's decision, as he is the son of Monkey D Dragon. He wants to be the Pirate King. But the most dangerous thing about Luffy is his devil fruit Gomu Gomu no Mi.

The Gomu Gomu no Mi is a Paramecia-type Devil Fruit that gives the user's body the properties of rubber, making the user a Rubber Human. It was originally a treasure that was heavily guarded by the World Government until it was stolen by Shanks and his crew. It was then accidentally eaten by the series protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy.

The fruit's major strength, as demonstrated by Luffy, is that the user's body can stretch, bend, bounce, inflate, and twist like rubber, even when the user himself is nullified. So it would be interesting to see what happens to Luffy after using devil fruit Gomu Gomu no Mi?

One Piece Chapter 1042 will release on March 6, 2022. Follow the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites.

