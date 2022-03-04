The Umbrella Academy Season 3 adds Euphoria’s Javon Walton in an undisclosed role

Popular Netflix streaming superhero series The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is gearing up for release this year. Filming for third season was already wrapped up in August last year. Recently, Netflix announced that Euphoria's Javon Walton will be part of The Umbrella Academy Season 3.

The announcement came a few days after the broadcast of Euphoria's finale. HBO's Euphoria Season 2 dropped its finale episode on February 27, 2022.

No further details about Walton's entry to The Umbrella Academy Season 3 have been disclosed, but a recent tweet by Allison Hargreeves said, "I heard a rumor… that Javon Walton is joining the cast of Umbrella Academy Season 3 — and I'm happy to confirm that it is true!"

Javon Walton became popular after his portrayal of Ashtray in the HBO series Euphoria. In June 2019, Walton appeared in the HBO television series Euphoria as Ashtray, before landing a main role in the Amazon Prime Video streaming series Utopia (2020) as Grant Bishop. In 2021, he appeared in the animated comedy horror film The Addams Family 2 as Pugsley Addams, replacing Finn Wolfhard. In 2022, he will star in the superhero thriller film Samaritan as Sam Cleary, alongside Sylvester Stallone and now in the third season of the superhero television series The Umbrella Academy.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is definitely arriving this year, although the exact release date is yet to be announced. Currently, post-production works are underway, and we guess it would take two to three months to complete that. So, it is highly likely that we'll see The Umbrella Academy Season 3 on Netflix in mid-2022.

The plotline for The Umbrella Academy season 3 is yet to be revealed but the setting has been revealed. The next set of episodes will take place at the mysteriously named Hotel Oblivion (which, coincidentally, is also the name of Gerard Way's third Umbrella Academy comic book).

Hopper, who plays Luther, also told Pure Wow that season 3 would be bigger than its predecessor. "This season is really taking it up a notch. If anyone has seen the end of season two, they can probably guess where things are going, and that's a very exciting dynamic that happens in the third season."

