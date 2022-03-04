Elite Season 5: Updates on plotline cast & release date

Fans are waiting to see the fifth season of the Spanish thriller teen drama Elite. Another piece of good news for them is that Netflix has already renewed the series for a sixth season in October 2021. Filming for the fifth season began in February 2021 and wrapped up on June 15 of the same year. In addition, filming for the sixth season began in February 2022.

It's difficult to guess the exact release date of Elite season 5 on Netflix. Here's what Netflix posted via its official Twitter before the release of the fourth season: "Elite fans, get ready for more because the show has been renewed for a fifth season!"

Elite Season 6 is already under production, and Elite Season 5 wrapped up filming in June 2021. So we can guess that the fifth season of the Spanish hit series will be released in April or May 2022. Moreover, if we follow the previous season's release records, each season has a gap of roughly one year. The third season was released in March 2020, while the fourth was delayed slightly for pandemic but came in June 2021.

The television series was created for Netflix by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona. Elite explores concepts and themes associated with teen dramas but also features more progressive issues and other sides to its clichés. These include many diverse sexual themes. Structurally, the series employs a flash-forward plot that involves a mystery element, with each season taking place in two timelines.

Each season of the series has a gripping mystery. Elite Season 4 shows diverse things in the storyline including Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau) murdering Armando (Andrés Velencoso) who has earlier attacked Ari. Then the killer Guzmán with the help of some old friends dumped the corpse before moving out of the town. Experts are expecting the fifth season to pick up the plot thread and focus on Guzmán's current condition.

Elite Season 4 ends with Samuel bolting to the airport to stop Carla from boarding her plane to London. Carla and Samuel play a sexual question game that leads to a much more serious conversation. A heated disagreement leads to a series of voice messages as Samuel and Carla try and figure out what to do. Definitely, Elite Season 5 will clear the leftover cliffhangers.

Elite Season 5 added ValentinaZenere (Sofia), André Lamoglia (Gonzalo) and AdamNourou (undisclosed role) to the cast including the stars from previous seasons.

