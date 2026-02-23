Empowering Indian Comics: A New Dawn for Storytellers

The Comic Book Trust of India, spearheaded by Jatin Varma, promises a transformative impact on the country's comic scene. Varma has committed an initial corpus of Rs one crore to the cause, focusing on infrastructure enhancement and creator support.

Aiming to elevate Indian comics from isolated efforts to globally respected art forms, the Trust highlights the need for sustainable support structures. "This is not about scale, but about respect and institutional backing," Varma emphasized.

The Trust's spotlight initiative, the 'Indian Comic Book Awards,' will debut in Mumbai on May 9, shining a national spotlight on excellence in graphic storytelling. With categories like 'Best Writer' and 'Best Artist,' the awards promise to set new benchmarks in the industry.