Tragedy at Wedding: Youth Killed in Ambala Brawl
A violent altercation at a wedding reception in Ambala Cantonment resulted in a 22-year-old man's death and left two others injured. Police have launched an investigation and are actively searching for the accused, who fled the scene after the attack. CCTV footage is being reviewed for evidence.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident at a wedding reception in Ambala Cantonment, a 22-year-old man was killed and two others were injured during a violent brawl between two groups, police reported on Monday. The fight occurred late Sunday night, and the police have initiated a manhunt for the accused, who remain at large.
The victim, identified as Sonu from Ambala City, along with his friends Bhupinder and Jasraj, attended the reception when an argument between two groups escalated. The altercation turned violent, leading to an attack with knives, seriously injuring Sonu and his friends.
The injured were rushed to the civil hospital, where Sonu was pronounced dead. Police are analyzing CCTV footage to identify the assailants and have set up a special team to capture the fugitives. Raids were conducted at multiple locations as part of the ongoing investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cartel Leader's Death Sparks Chaos in Mexico, Disrupts Soccer and Travel Plans
Teen's Tragic Death Sparks Tension in Bhatta Basti
Violence Erupts in Mexico Following Cartel Leader's Death
Tragic Turn: Sisters' Deaths on Eve of Wedding Spark Investigation
Delhi Police to Offer Ex-Agniveers Reserved Recruitment Advantages