Tragedy at Wedding: Youth Killed in Ambala Brawl

In a tragic incident at a wedding reception in Ambala Cantonment, a 22-year-old man was killed and two others were injured during a violent brawl between two groups, police reported on Monday. The fight occurred late Sunday night, and the police have initiated a manhunt for the accused, who remain at large.

The victim, identified as Sonu from Ambala City, along with his friends Bhupinder and Jasraj, attended the reception when an argument between two groups escalated. The altercation turned violent, leading to an attack with knives, seriously injuring Sonu and his friends.

The injured were rushed to the civil hospital, where Sonu was pronounced dead. Police are analyzing CCTV footage to identify the assailants and have set up a special team to capture the fugitives. Raids were conducted at multiple locations as part of the ongoing investigation.

