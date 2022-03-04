Killing Eve Season 5 seems impossible but a spin-off might happen in future!

The fourth and final season of spy thriller Killing Eve ends on 28 February 2022. Fans are eager to know if Villanelle and Eve Polastri will live happily ever after. This season reunites Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer as Eve and Villanelle, respectively.

We all know BBC One's Killing Eve Season 4 is the end of the series, but for those who are waiting for Killing Eve Season 5, a spin-off series could be on the cards, reported THR. If that happens, then viewers will get back their favorite characters and actors once again.

Recently, actor Kim Bodnia talked to Radio Times. He also wants the series to 'keep going' and he said he missed the Killing Eve unit.

The Danish actor said: "I mean, like everybody else watching this show, [I'm thinking] 'Why end [the show]?'," before continuing: "[The series] is working is fine, and is new. And it's like, 'Why don't we keep on going?'"

"So probably they have that in mind and [are] saying, 'Okay, it's time'. But for me, as I kind of miss this family, you know, so it's easier for me to say, 'Let's keep on going'."

Details about the spin-off series are being kept under wraps for the time being, but AMC Networks president of originals, Dan McDermott previously said in a statement: "We look forward to what is sure to be an unforgettable final season and to exploring potential extensions of this compelling universe."

Killing Eve Season 4 has been mostly praised worldwide but some reports claim mixed reviews for it. Fans are happy with the conclusions. On Rotten Tomatoes, the fourth series has an approval rating of 80% based on 25 reviews, with an average rating of 6.75/10. The website's critical consensus reads, "Villanelle's found religion in Killing Eve's climactic season, but this series has spun its wheels for so long that the thrill is gone."

Radio Times noted that the final season is "fun and stylish, but lacking in depth." The Independent gave Killing Eve 3 out of 5 stars and commented, "Killing Eve has never managed to recapture the excitement that surrounded its first season. With Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer as lead characters Eve and Villanelle, the cat-and-mouse chase that was once irresistible got surprisingly stale, surprisingly quickly."

