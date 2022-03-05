Alessandro Nivola joins Sony's 'Kraven the Hunter'

Actor Alessandro Nivola has boarded the cast of Sony's ''Kraven the Hunter'' movie.

According to Variety, Nivola will be playing one of the antagonists in the film, which features Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular Marvel anti-hero. The film, based on one of Spider-Man's oldest foes, also features actors Ariana DeBose, Russell Crowe and Fred Hechinger.

"Triple Frontier" director J C Chandor will helm the movie which hails from Sony's universe of Marvel characters.

Richard Wenk, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway have penned the screenplay.

In the Marvel Comics, Kraven is a vicious big game hunter named Sergei Kravinoff, and is also part of the original members of Spider-Man's infamous rogues gallery, Sinister Six. Since its debut in 1964 in the comics, the character has appeared in many animated series and video games adaptations of Spider-Man.

''Kraven the Hunter'' is being produced by Matt Tolmach and Avi Arad. The project marks the third anti-hero movie in the Spider-Man universe, following "Venom" and the upcoming "Morbius".

The film is set for release on January 13, 2023.

