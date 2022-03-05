Left Menu

Alessandro Nivola joins Sony's 'Kraven the Hunter'

The project marks the third anti-hero movie in the Spider-Man universe, following Venom and the upcoming Morbius.The film is set for release on January 13, 2023.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-03-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 13:41 IST
Alessandro Nivola joins Sony's 'Kraven the Hunter'
Alessandro Nivola Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Alessandro Nivola has boarded the cast of Sony's ''Kraven the Hunter'' movie.

According to Variety, Nivola will be playing one of the antagonists in the film, which features Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular Marvel anti-hero. The film, based on one of Spider-Man's oldest foes, also features actors Ariana DeBose, Russell Crowe and Fred Hechinger.

"Triple Frontier" director J C Chandor will helm the movie which hails from Sony's universe of Marvel characters.

Richard Wenk, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway have penned the screenplay.

In the Marvel Comics, Kraven is a vicious big game hunter named Sergei Kravinoff, and is also part of the original members of Spider-Man's infamous rogues gallery, Sinister Six. Since its debut in 1964 in the comics, the character has appeared in many animated series and video games adaptations of Spider-Man.

''Kraven the Hunter'' is being produced by Matt Tolmach and Avi Arad. The project marks the third anti-hero movie in the Spider-Man universe, following "Venom" and the upcoming "Morbius".

The film is set for release on January 13, 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine
4
Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022