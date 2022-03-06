'Games of Thrones' actor John Stahl passes away at 68

Veteran actor John Stahl, best known for playing Rickard Karstark in 'Game of Thrones', has passed away. According to Deadline, Stahl breathed his last on March 2. He was 68. A cause of death is yet to be disclosed.

The news of Stahl's demise was confirmed by his agent Amanda Fitzalan Howard via statement, in which she described the late star as "an actor of remarkable skill and a stalwart of Scottish theatre". She added: "He died on the (Scottish) Isle of Lewis on March 2 2022 and is survived by his wife, Jane Paton."

Stahl had also featured in the long-running Scottish soap opera Take the High Road. He appeared in the show from 1982 until the end of its run in 2003. (ANI)

