Left Menu

'Games of Thrones' actor John Stahl passes away at 68

Veteran actor John Stahl, best known for playing Rickard Karstark in 'Game of Thrones', has passed away.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-03-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 14:58 IST
'Games of Thrones' actor John Stahl passes away at 68
John Stahl (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Veteran actor John Stahl, best known for playing Rickard Karstark in 'Game of Thrones', has passed away. According to Deadline, Stahl breathed his last on March 2. He was 68. A cause of death is yet to be disclosed.

The news of Stahl's demise was confirmed by his agent Amanda Fitzalan Howard via statement, in which she described the late star as "an actor of remarkable skill and a stalwart of Scottish theatre". She added: "He died on the (Scottish) Isle of Lewis on March 2 2022 and is survived by his wife, Jane Paton."

Stahl had also featured in the long-running Scottish soap opera Take the High Road. He appeared in the show from 1982 until the end of its run in 2003. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
2
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observing ceasefire

Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observin...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022