Russian Doll Season 2: Nadia, Alan’s discoveries may bound them to confront past, teases Lyonne

The astounding success of the comedy-drama Russian Doll means that fans have a high expectation of the second season. The Netflix Original series follows Nadia (Natasha Lyonne), a game developer, who dies repeatedly, survives on the same night in an ongoing time loop. Later she tries to solve it, leading to her finding Alan (Charlie Barnett) in the same situation. Netflix is preparing to release Russian Doll Season 2 soon. Here is every recent update that we know so far.

Russian Doll recap & Season 2 plot

The series is created by Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland, and Amy Poehler for Netflix. Season one ended on a cliffhanger. In Russian Doll Season 1, Nadia and Alan find them trapped in two separate timelines, where they run into alternate, pre-loop versions of each other.

They are unaware of the future loops. They achieve success at preventing each other's first deaths, and the episode ends with an implication that the pair becomes friends in both timelines. Russian Doll Season 2 will start from here.

Russian Doll Season 2 will be set four years after Nadia's fateful 36th birthday party when she is thrown into a Groundhog Day-like scenario in which she dies repeatedly while trying to escape a time loop.

The upcoming installment will see Nadia and Alan discover a time portal in New York that might bound them to confront their past again in a process that will be tougher than before. Recently, Natasha Lyonne, the star, co-creator, and showrunner of the series teases a little bit on it to Entertainment Weekly.

She explained, "It's definitely a wild ride. It is deep, and deeply off-the-wall."

"I genuinely think the joy of the game is to watch it with fresh eyes as much as you can in order to be taken by the story," she explains, not wanting to give away too much. Citing one of her childhood favorites, The Never ending Story, as an example of sorts, Lyonne likes the idea of "saddling up with a book in the attic and letting that world take you away on a journey. I do have this dream that people get to do that with this show."

"We all pushed ourselves to the limit of what we thought we could make happen visually and through the storytelling... It's for sure a puzzle box. With my whole heart, I hope that people watch it all and see where the game goes and lands. I can't believe we pulled it off," added Lyonne.

She also teased that Annie Murphy's character is going to be "the heart of the show", explaining that: "There's some serious motherf**kers on that Russian Doll show – on a human level – and she's definitely one of the good guys."

A few weeks back, the makers revealed fans' favorite character Nadia and Alan's first-look photos in Russian Doll season 2. Natasha Lyonne and Charlie Barnett both are returning to play their respective roles in the second season, but the pictures show that Alan has grown a mustache now. We also get the first glimpse at Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy in her as-yet-undisclosed role. Greta Lee's Maxine is also returning in Russian Doll season 2.

The lead character Nadia Vulvokov played by Natasha Lyonne, the EP and the director herself is set to be back in Russian Doll Season 2. Also, there are chances for her to make new friends in the upcoming installment. It is because some of the A-list stars can join Russian Doll Season 2.

Russian Doll Season 2 cast

Lyonne will return as showrunner and executive producer. Russian Season 2 produced by Alex Buono, Amy Poehler (Paper Kite Productions), Leslye Headland, Lilly Burns (Jax Media), Tony Hernandez (Jax Media), Dave Becky (3 Arts), Kate Arend (Paper Kite Productions), Regina Corrado and Allison Silverman.

Alongside Lyonne and Barnet Greta Lee Maxine, Yul Vazquez and Elizabeth Ashley are also returning in the second season of Russian Doll. Schitt's Creek's Annie Murphy, Colony's Carolyn Michelle Smith, and District 9's star Sharlto Copley join the cast for Season 2.

Russian Doll Season 2 release date

After the renewal of the second season in June 2019, the filming resumed in March 2021, after a one-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The filming of Russian Doll Season 2 is complete now.

Reportedly, Netflix is gearing up for the release of the second season in spring 2022. Although there is no official announcement regarding the release date for Russian Doll Season 2, NetflixLife noted, "On Feb. 11, Netflix confirmed that Russian Doll season 2 will be released in spring 2022. Since NetflixLife's calculations often come true, we can assume it's true until an official announcement comes.

We will update you with any news as soon as we get anything new. Stay tuned!

Also Read: Sex Education Season 4: updates on cast, release date & everything we know!