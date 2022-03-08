Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 240: Ikada, Boruto & others have a big trouble in front

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 240 is set to release on Sunday without any break. The upcoming episode will continue the story of Funato's mission. Boruto, Kagura and the others have traveled to Dotou Island to rescue Funato's hostage. Boruto and others were stuck on a ship in Dotou Island due to a technical issue.

The ship is repaired now. Boruto and his friends are about to leave Isle of Shipbuilders in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 240.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 240 storyline

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 240 is titled "Ikada's Dream" (Transcription: "Ikada no Yume".) The official promo for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 240 is out. The promo shows Ikada and Boruto have become friends. Boruto is impressed with Ikadas' skill in steering the boat. Ikada says boats have been a playground to him from his childhood days. Boruto is surprised as Ikada reveals that he was born in a different country.

Ikada says that he made his boats unique and different from the other boats in the Isle of Shipbuilders despite pressure in the family. While he decides to leave his family and look for a job on a ship, he meets a man named Kajiki. Later Kajiki becomes his master. Ikada also shares his dreams of becoming a commendable shipbuilder.

While both of them are busy chatting, they suddenly see a big trouble in front of their ship. They decide to help each other and the rest of the crew members on the ship.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 239

The episode is titled "The Boy from the Isle of Shipbuilders." Boruto and others are trying hard to find out and repair the technical issues in the ship, but unfortunately, the vessel is not moving. They are stuck at sea.

Later, when Kajiki and his trainee Ikada find the ship stuck in the middle of the sea, they offer to repair the ship at the Isle of Shipbuilders.

After arriving at the colony, Kajiki begins repairing their ship with help from Team Denki and Boruto, while Kagura and Sarada contact Chojuro. Kawaki and Mitsuki stay at the harbor to survey the area.

Meanwhile, the Funato clan is preparing for battle and Tenma reports to his father Isari and their sister Seiren about the destruction of the mobile fortress. Kagura speaks with the Mizukage's aide, who informs him that Chojuro went to the front lines to prepare for an all-out war with the growing Funato clan. Kajiki sends Ikada and Boruto out to obtain an engine part from a factory on a nearby island.

Boruto Episode 240 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at 5:30 PM JST. New episodes of the manga series air every Sunday. The previous episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation and Hulu. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Japanese anime series.

