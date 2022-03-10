Netflix’s You Season 4 adds Euphoria’s Lukas Gage!

Popular Netflix streaming psychological drama You Season 4 is getting prepared to start its production, and it has been already confirmed that Penn Badgley is going to reprise his role as Joe Goldberg in the fourth season of You.

Recently, Euphoria's Lukas Gage has joined the cast of Netflix's You Season 4, confirms Deadline. Gage will star as Adam, "an ex-pat American, the youngest son of a wealthy East-Coast magnate."

"He's famous for spectacularly failing to meet the standards of his successful, venerable family. An entrepreneur and a gambler, Adam is a warm and funny party host and fast friend. But underneath, Adam is hiding a trove of secrets and papering over problems with heavy self-medication."

The 26 years old actor previously worked in HBO's 'Euphoria' as Tyler and in HBO Max's 'The White Lotus' as Dillon.

You is an American psychological thriller television series based on the books by Caroline Kepnes, developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, and produced by Alloy Entertainment and A+E Studios in association with Warner Horizon Television, now Warner Bros. Television.

You features Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, a serial killer, stalker, and former bookstore manager. In the third season, Joe and Love Quinn (played by Victoria Pedretti) are married and raising their newborn son, Henry, in the fictitious Californian suburb of Madre Linda.

Meanwhile, their relationship takes a new turn. Joe continues to repeat the cycle of obsession with a burgeoning interest in Natalie Engler, the next-door neighbor. Season 3 shows Joe saying, "no more bad things ever again, I promise…" but seemingly, Joe will remain the same in You Season 4.

As each season of You consists of 10 episodes, we expect the same for You Season 4. Currently, the concrete plot for the Netflix series is yet to be out.

You Season 4 is yet to start production. So, if the production for You Season 4 starts in early 2022, we could expect it in December 2022. Currently, there is no trailer for You Season 4. Stay tuned to get more updates on Netflix series.

