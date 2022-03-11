Who Killed Sara Season 3 gears up for June release!

The Mexican mystery thriller 'Who Killed Sara?' ('¿Quiénmató a Sara?' in Spanish) quickly became Netflix's most popular non-English title ever. After the success of the first two seasons of José Ignacio Valenzuela's 'Who Killed Sara?', fans have been waiting for Who Killed Sara Season 3. Thankfully for them, the wait is almost over!

Netflix's Who Killed Sara Season 3 is gearing up for release this year. Filming for 'Who Killed Sara?' Season 3 is currently underway and Netflix officially confirmed it to be released on June 1, 2022, noted My Imperfect Life.

The series is packed with twists, mystery, turns and suspense. Season 2 finished off with many cliffhangers, which were left unaddressed in the second Season. Viewers are still clueless about Sara's death.

'Who Killed Sara' Season 3 might reveal the identity of Sara's murderer. Alex will turn no stone unturned to find out who his sister really was. Though it is still unknown whether the series will conclude in Season 3 or whether it's going to extend the story for fourth season.

Carolina Miranda revealed in an interview with Esquire. "Everybody tells me, at a party, like we are drinking and when they see that I'm having fun, it's like, 'Oh, by the way—who killed Sara?'"

"And it's like, come on, I can't say anything. My mother would say to me too. Like, 'I'm your mother. You need to tell me because I'm your mother.' [Laughs].'No, mother, come on, it's my work!'"

However, she hinted what would happen to her character in Who Killed Sara Season 3. She said, "Thinking about Elisa, I would like that Elisa becomes crazy and discover everything, and now she can be the bad character in the story and she loses all the justice and the truth, and the good person that Elisa is," she said. "It could be interesting to see the other side of Elisa, that it's not always a good person. It could be the bad person in the third season. But I don't know! I'm not the writer."

Who Killed Sara? Season 3 is scheduled to be released on June 1, 2022. Stay tuned to get more updates on Netflix foreign language series.

