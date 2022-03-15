Shadow and Bone Season 2 updates! Everything we know so far!

Netflix's fantasy series 'Shadow and Bone' received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics alike. It looks like Netflix decision to renew the series was driven by the first season's strong viewership numbers. The show was watched by more than 55 million households in its first 28 days. No wonder they renewed the show in June 2021. The recent news is that Shadow and Bone Season 2 has been under production for the past two months in Budapest, Hungary.

The story is set in a war-torn world plagued by the Shadow Fold, a swath of permanent darkness separating East from West Ravka, inhabited by carnivorous winged creatures known as Volcra. Netflix announced that season 2 of Shadow and Bone will consist of eight episodes, as we saw in the debut season.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 will be picked from the end of season 1. In the first part, we saw Orphan mapmaker; AlinaStarkov discovers she is a Grisha, a magic-user, with the legendary power to create light, which could be the key to setting her country free from the Fold.

Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of Grisha, serving under General Kirigan the Shadow Summoner. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are treacherous forces at play, including a charismatic crew of criminals called the Crows, and it will take more than her new powers to survive it.

The confirmed cast members for Shadow and Bone Season 2 are as follows: Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, Ben Barnes as General Kirigan/the Darkling, Archie Renaux as Malyen "Mal" Oretsov, Freddy Carter as KazBrekker, AmitaSuman as Inej Ghafa, Kit Young as Jesper Fahey, Danielle Gilligan as Nina Zenik, CalahanSkogman as Matthias Helvar, SujayaDasgupta as ZoyaNazyalensky, Julian Kostov as Fedyor, Patrick Gibson as Nikolai Lantsov, Jack Wolfe as WylanHendriks, Lewis Tan as TolyaYul-Battar, Anna Leong Brophy as Tamar Kir-Battar.

According to What's on Netflix, the filming for Shadow and Bone Season 2 is set to conclude in July. The release date for Shadow and Bone Season 2 is yet to be revealed but if the production starts in January and continues through May, plus the post-production work takes another six months, then fans can expect the series to come at the end of 2022 or in early 2023.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 is probably going to be bigger than season 1, which means releasing the show by 2022 might not be possible. So, we can assume that Shadow and Bone season 2 is not coming to Netflix until 2023.

