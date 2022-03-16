Naver's webtoon 'Money Game' made into web entertainment show in US

Seoul [South Korea], March 16 (ANI/Global Economic): Naver's popular webtoon 'Money Game' has been made into online entertainment show in the U.S. Naver Webtoon announced on the 14th that the web entertainment show 'Money Game' was released on YouTube channel 'Jubilee,' which has some 7 million subscribers.

This is the first time that a Korean webtoon's intellectual property (IP) has been adapted into global video content with overseas casts and production team. The online show 'Money Game,' which is based on the same-titled webtoon, is comprised of five episodes, and featuring competition between eight participants for $300,000 prize money.

Participants should live in a facility, where prices of products are 100 times higher, for 10 days. The set is located in Los Angeles, California. The final winner will receive the prize money. As the show features cast members with various races, occupations, and religions, it is expected to present another interesting story different from the previous Korean original web show.

The show is directed by Mark Arbitrario, who edited a number of Emmy award-winning American television series, and the U.S. entertainment company Transparent Arts is in charge of production. Transparent Arts has a number of global artistes such as hip-hop group Far East Movement and rapper Yultron, and has also produced various TV series, films, and web content on many platforms such as Netflix, Revolt TV, JTBC, and YouTube.

The original webtoon 'Money Game' gathered the attention of entertainment show producers for its creative ideas and realistic psychological description. It was made as a web entertainment show in Korea last year. (ANI/Global Economic)

