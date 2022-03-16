Boruto Episode 241: Promo visuals show Ikada to fulfill his dream but the story might take a new turn!

Japanese manga series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 241 will air on Sunday without any break. The new installment will show that Ikada wants to take his ship to Hidden Leaf Village. The upcoming episode is titled "Ikada's Secret."

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 241 spoilers

The official trailer for Boruto Episode 241 is out. The promo reveals Boruto and his friends will safely start their journey from Dotou Island. Boruto is happy to see Ikada

Ikada reveals that he wants to build a big ship to bring everyone together. Boruto is happy to see Ikada. He tells his master wants to study further to fulfill his dream. Though it might take a long time still he wants to sail his mend ship to Hidden Leaf Village.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 241 promo also gives visuals of KurosukiBuntan, FuefukiKyohou and Hebiichigo. Seemingly, the story will take a new turn in the upcoming installment.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recap

Boruto, Kagura and the others have traveled to Dotou Island to rescue Funato's hostage. Boruto and others are stuck on a ship in Dotou Island due to a technical issue. Boruto joins Ikada, as he sails to a factory to bring a component needed for ship repair. Finally, the ship is repaired now.

Boruto is impressed by Ikada's excellent piloting abilities. Ikada says boats have been a playground to him from his childhood days. Boruto is surprised as Ikada reveals that he was born in a different country. Despite his family pressure, he leaves them in search of a job in ship where he meets Kajiki, who later became his master. Ikada also shares his dreams of becoming a commendable shipbuilder.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 241 is scheduled to release on March 20, 2022 at 5:30 PM JST. New episodes of the manga series air every Sunday. The previous episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

