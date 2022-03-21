The Executioner and Her Way of Life: Names of 3 new voice actors revealed!

'The Executioner and Her Way of Life' (Japanese name: Shokei Shōjo no Bājin Rōdo) is arriving in April this year. A teaser of the anime series was released earlier. And now the makers have revealed the image of three new cast members named Yūma Uchida (as Mitsuki), YūkoKaida (as Flare) and Tamie Kubota (as Orwell), according to Crunchyroll.

Japanese voice actor and singer Yūma Uchida is popular for Jujutsu Kaisen's Megumi Fushiguro. Yūko Kaida is affiliated with Ken Production. She worked earlier as Shimei Ryomou in "Ikki Tousen" and as Tsukuyo in "Gintama" and more. Actress Tamie Kubota is known for Ultraman Taro (1973), Space Sheriff Gavan (1982) and many more.

The other voice cast from the Japanese Yuri light novel series, The Executioner and Her Way of Life include Iori Saeki as Menou, Moe Kahara as AkariTokitō, Hisako Kanemoto as Momo and M.A.O as Ashuna.

The Executioner and Her Way of Life is animated by J.C.Staff and directed by Yoshiki Kawasaki, with Shogo Yasukawa supervising scripts, Keiko Tamaki designing characters, and Michiru composing the series' music. SB Creative has released six volumes since July 2019 under their GA Bunko imprint.

The story takes place thousands of years in the future where the only language is Japanese and four calamities have befallen the world. It follows Menou, an Executioner responsible for eliminating "Lost Ones", wanderers from an alternative world known as "Japan".

Her life changes after she fails to execute Akari - A Lost One who unknowingly possesses the ability to reverse her own death. Unable to kill her, Menou has no choice but to stay with Akari until she can finish the job.

'The Executioner and Her Way of Life' is scheduled to premiere in April 2022. Global fans can also watch it. Sentai Filmworks acquired exclusive global rights of the series on March 10, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Japanese manga series.

