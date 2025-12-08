Left Menu

Nightclub Inferno: Luthra Brothers' Escape to Phuket

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of a nightclub in Goa, fled to Phuket after a tragic fire claimed 25 lives. The Goa Police are collaborating with the Interpol Division to capture them. An FIR has been registered, and a lookout notice was issued as investigations continue.

In the wake of a deadly inferno that claimed 25 lives at a Goa nightclub, owners Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra have fled to Phuket, according to Goa Police statements. The tragedy struck late Saturday night, resulting in the deaths of 20 club employees and five tourists, among them four Delhi residents.

The Goa Police have coordinated with the Interpol Division of the CBI in hopes of apprehending the Luthra brothers promptly. A senior officer confirmed that a Look Out Circular was issued against the accused by December 7, urging immediate action following the incident.

Tracking efforts revealed that the brothers left India via a Mumbai flight shortly after the fire was reported. Meanwhile, authorities have conducted searches at the Luthras' Delhi residences, signaling their intent to evade police scrutiny. Additional suspects linked to the case are currently being investigated as Goa Police continue their pursuit.

