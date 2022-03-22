Left Menu

'Harry Potter' star Bonnie Wright gets married to Andrew Lococo

Actor Bonnie Wright, known for her portrayal of Ginny Weasley in the 'Harry Potter' series, has tied the knot with her beau Andrew Lococo.

Bonnie Wright and Andrew Lococo (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Bonnie Wright, known for her portrayal of Ginny Weasley in the 'Harry Potter' series, has tied the knot with her beau Andrew Lococo. The actor shared the exciting news with her fans and followers via a post on her Instagram account.

Sharing a poolside close-up video of their wedding rings, the 31-year-star wrote, "Yesterday was the best day of my life thanks to my husband!!" Wright also reshared pictures from the wedding posted by her guests on Instagram Stories.

Wright first shared a glimpse of Lococo on her Instagram back in September 2020. The 31-year-old star was previously engaged to actor Jamie Campbell Bower, whom she met on the sets of the final 'Harry Potter' film in 2010. Jamie had a small role as the young Gellert Grindelwald in the film. The two parted ways in 2012, reported People magazine.

On the work front, Wright had recently joined her co-stars from the series for the special reunion 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

