Heather Graham, Brandy Norwood, Jason Biggs, Matt Cedeno to star in Netflix's 'Best. Christmas. Ever.'

Heather Graham, Brandy Norwood, Jason Biggs, and Matt Cedeno are all set to star in the upcoming Netflix holiday film titled 'Best. Christmas. Ever.' from 'A Castle for Christmas' fame director Mary Lambert. As per the logline obtained by Deadline, the drama centers on Jackie (Norwood), "who every Christmas, without fail, sends a boastful holiday newsletter that makes her old college friend Charlotte (Graham) feel like a lump of coal. When a twist of fate lands Charlotte, her husband Rob (Biggs), and their family on Jackie's and her husband Valentino's (Cedeno) snowy doorstep just days before Christmas, Charlotte seizes the opportunity to prove her old friend's "perfect" life can't possibly be that perfect. But in her overzealous attempt to expose Jackie, Charlotte nearly ruins Christmas for both families and must team up with her old friend to put the pieces back together."

The film is written by Charles Shyer and Todd Calgi Gallicano. Brad Krevoy is producing, with Amanda Phillips, Eric Jarboe, Steve Berman, David Wulf, Shyer and Gallicano serving as executive producers. (ANI)

