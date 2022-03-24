Left Menu

Figure skating-ISU removes commentating duo over insulting remark

The International Skating Union (ISU) has replaced its world championship commentators after they made derogatory comments aimed at Canadian Meagan Duhamel. Commentator Simon Reed called Duhamel, the “bitch from Canada" at the end of Wednesday's pairs event, apparently thinking his microphone was turned off. The world championships end on Sunday.

The International Skating Union (ISU) has replaced its world championship commentators after they made derogatory comments aimed at Canadian Meagan Duhamel.

Commentator Simon Reed called Duhamel, the “bitch from Canada" at the end of Wednesday's pairs event, apparently thinking his microphone was turned off. Reed and his commentating partner, Nicky Slater, laughed after the expletive.

"There is no place for harassing and abusive language or remarks and behavior in sport and our society," the ISU said in a statement on Thursday. “The ISU took instant action with its service provider to suspend both commentators with immediate effect and neither will cover any future Figure Skating events for the ISU."

Duhamel, who won two world titles with fellow Canadian Eric Radford before retiring in 2018, had criticised the duo’s commentaries on Twitter. The world championships end on Sunday.

