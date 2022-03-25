Dragon Ball Super Chapter 83 will see the end of Bardock vs. Gas fight

Japanese manga Dragon Ball Super Chapter 83 is the upcoming installment, and fans are eager to know the storyline after Goku and Gas travel through a multitude of places and references from the past.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 83 is scheduled to be released on April 20, 2022. The raw scans come out one to two days before the official release of any manga chapter. We will keep on updating the spoilers, leaks and the summary of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 83 when the manga raws or drafts are verified and translated to English. It will be available in English and Spanish through both web and mobile applications.

The newest chapter of the manga will depict an intense fight between Goku and Gas. Dragon Ball Super 82 features the flashback of Gas versus Bardock. At the end of the chapter we saw Bardock's attempts to destroy Gas but nothing is happening.

Heeters plans to thrash Granolah, Vegeta, and Monaito, meanwhile Goku arrives on the battlefield in time. However, they are taken to a safer location by the robot speaker. Hopefully Dragon Ball Super Chapter 83 will reveal something big as Goku receives a transmitter that Whis planted on him.

Earlier during the training, Whis advised Goku how to be the master of the Ultra Instinct and to acquire a higher level of power. Now it seems Goku can achieve that could be equivalent to the Angels' power. He will find out the secret to the hidden technique as well as all the undisclosed stories of Bardock Vs Gas from 40 years.

It seems Dragon Ball Super Chapter 83 will see the end of Bardock versus Gas fight. While Goku and Gas travel through multiple places they jump upon each other. They travel to many places by using Instant Transmission. At last, they land on the planet Monako.

It will be available in English and Spanish through both web and mobile applications. Fans can follow VIZ media, MangaPlus, and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms to read the chapters.

