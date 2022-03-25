Netflix Lupin Part 3 restarts filming after robbery on set (Discover its expected release schedule)

The first two parts of Netflix's French mystery thriller show Lupin were a massive success. In April, Netflix revealed that Lupin was the most-watched title in the first quarter of 2021. Lupin was watched by 70 million households during the first month of its release in January 2021, which made it the most-watched non-English series on Netflix.

Lupin is loosely based on Maurice Leblanc's ArséneLupin Gentleman-Thief novels. The story follows professional thief Assane Diop, the only son of an immigrant who hanged himself to death after being wrongfully convinced of theft by his wealthy and powerful employer Hubert Pellegrini. Fast forward 25 years and Assane is all set to get revenge on the Pellegrini family, using his charisma and mastery of thievery, subterfuge, and disguise to expose Hubert's crimes.

The season mostly covered the main story but there's still a lot to say. Thanks to Netflix, Lupin season 3 (Part 3) has been renewed and is currently under production. But the production was stopped for a few days due to a robbery that happened in the set of Lupin.

As per report, an estimated €300,000 ($333,000) worth of equipment was stolen from the set of Lupin. The incident happened after the thieves stole more than $200,000 worth of props from "The Crown" set on February 24.

Netflix confirmed the news to Variety, saying that "there was an incident on Feb. 25 while filming the upcoming season of 'Lupin.' Our cast and crew are safe and there were no injuries."

The production for Lupin Part 3 was restarted after the robbery took place in a neighborhood in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, where the hit show was being filmed. Following a short hiatus, the filming resumed on February 28.

Although there is no confirmed release date for Lupin Season 3 yet, the series co-creator George Kay talked to Radio Times before the renewal of Lupin Part 3. He told at the time that the new season could launch in 2022.

Also Read: Sweet Tooth Season 2 might arrive in early 2023! Know more on plot!