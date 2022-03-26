Tokyo Revengers Season 2: Takemichi discovers details on Tokyo Manji Gang’s merge with Black Dragons

The Japanese animanga Tokyo Revengers dropped its last episode on September 19, 2021, with several cliffhangers. The animanga is highly popular with viewers. The good news is that Tokyo Revengers Season 2 has been officially confirmed, but its release date is yet to be announced.

Ken Wakui announced Tokyo Revengers Season 2 during the Jump Festa 2022. Currently, the anime is in the production stage.

Tokyo Revengers story so far

Tokyo Revengers is the story of a young boy called Takemichi Hanagaki, who learns one day that his middle school ex-girlfriend Hinata Tachibana and her younger brother Naoto have been murdered by the Tokyo Manji Gang. One day, Takemichi is pushed onto train tracks while he was returning home from work. At that moment, Takemichi travels 12 years back to the past. He infiltrates a gang in Tokyo and saves his friends' lives.

Tokyo Revengers Season 1 (Valhalla arc)

On December 18, 2021, it was announced that the "Christmas Showdown" Arc will receive an anime adaptation. The first season of the anime covered the Valhalla arc. In the first season, Manjiro Sano (nicknamed Mikey), the leader of the Tokyo Manji Gang announces that the Gang and Valhalla will merge, with Hanma as the captain of the newly created sixth division. Kisaki is celebrated as their savior, and Chifuyu nominates Takemichi to become the first division captain.

Takemichi returns to the present and finds himself as a high-level executive member. With Mikey and Mitsuya missing and Draken executed, Kisaki is now the leader in Mikey's absence. During the executives' meeting, he announces that the Tokyo Manji Gang has been raided by the police, and he captures Takemichi and Chifuyu.

Chifuyu confesses that he was the one who leaked info to the police as a way to avenge Baji who was killed by Kisaki. Kisaki then prepares to shoot Takemichi, who he refers to as his "hero".

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 (Christmas Showdown arc)

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 is subtitled SeiyaKessen-hen (Battle on Christmas Eve). After returning to the present, Takemichi once again discovers that the Tokyo Manji Gang has grown into a large-scale crime organization after absorbing the Black Dragons, and his friends still die. When he travels back to the past, he learns that HakkaiShiba is forced to leave the Tokyo Manji Gang and join the Black Dragons under the orders of his abusive older brother and the Black Dragons' current leader, Taiju. This affects the Tokyo Manji Gang's merge with the Black Dragons.

The release date for Tokyo Revengers Season 2 is yet to be announced. We will keep you updated with the latest news as soon as it comes from the makers. Till then stay tuned to get more updates on anime series.

Also Read: The Executioner and Her Way of Life: Names of 3 new voice actors revealed!