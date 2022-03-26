Left Menu

'Twilight' actor Ashley Greene, husband Paul Khoury are expecting first baby

'Twilight' actor Ashley Greene, popular for playing the role of Alice Cullen in the hit vampire franchise, is going to be a mother.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 13:37 IST
'Twilight' actor Ashley Greene, husband Paul Khoury are expecting first baby
Ashley Greene and her husband Paul Khoury (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
'Twilight' actor Ashley Greene, popular for playing the role of Alice Cullen in the hit vampire franchise, is going to be a mother. Ashley is pregnant with her and husband Paul Khoury's first baby, her representative confirmed to People Magazine, sharing the couple is "over the moon" with excitement.

The baby news comes nearly four years after the actor tied the knot with the Australian TV personality in a rustic outdoor ceremony in California. The guests included Liam Hemsworth, Zac Efron, Rob Pattinson, Brittany Snow, Aaron Paul and wife Lauren, and Evan and Ashlee Simpson-Ross.

The couple said 'I Do' more than a year and a half after they got engaged. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

