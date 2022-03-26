Tokyo Revengers Chapter 248 to show Mitsuya versus Haitani brothers!

The Ken -Wakui-written-and-illustrated Japanese manga series Tokyo Revengers has been serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine since March 2017. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 248 is the upcoming installment to be released on Tuesday without any break.

The final struggle between the Kanto Manji Gang and the second-generation Tokyo Manji Gang is on. Since the story of the manga is in its final arc, Tokyo Revengers Chapter 248 is a highly anticipated chapter. Fans are waiting to see how the fight in Old Cargo Bay unfolds. Before revealing the spoilers of Tokyo Revengers Chapter 248, here's a short recap of what happened so far.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 247 is titled 'Hey Dude'. In the fight, Kakucho hits Chifuyu. He is lying on the floor.

Although a few chapters back, we saw Takemichi punching at Kakucho. Watching his punch, posture and expression, Kakucho reminds him that he used to be a young friend of Takemichi. He had considered Takemichi to be his "hero" when they were children. But now Kakucho also punches Takemichi very badly. His strong punch hurts Takemichi severely but he survives. Besides, Madarame hits Makoto, and he is also lying on the floor. Yamagishi is leaning over his body.

Madarame is preparing to take on a hand with Atsushi after defeating Makoto, however, suddenly Mitsuya Takashi interferes between them to save them. The Tokyo Manji Gang leader Mikey is following every update of the battle from the top. He is happy to see his opponent gang are getting shattered everywhere, as all his companies are playing a dirty game to win the battle.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 248 will continue the conflict between Kanto Manji Gang and Tokyo Manji Gang.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 248 will feature Mitsuya versus Haitani brothers' fight. It seems the duo fight will be bigger, but the fight between both the gang will not end in the upcoming chapter. The battle of Kanto Manji Gang and the second-generation Tokyo Manji Gang will continue in the next few chapters.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 248 will be released on April 5, 2022. Fans can read the manga chapters on Kodansha's official website, but they would have to pay to read the latest chapters of Tokyo Revengers. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get updates on Japanese manga chapters.

