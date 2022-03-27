Farthest I have ever travelled as an actor: Nimrat Kaur on ‘Dasvi’

From trying her hand at comedy to playing a role that is nowhere close to her real self, Nimrat Kaur says the upcoming film "Dasvi" allowed her to expand her horizons an actor.

"Dasvi" is a social-comedy that revolves around an 8th grade pass out politician Ganga Ram Chaudhary (Abhishek Bachchan), who lands behind bars following his involvement in a teacher recruitment scam. Newcomer Tushar Jalota has directed the film, written by Ritesh Shah, Suresh Nair and Sandeep Layzell. "Dasvi'' is set to premiere on Jio Cinema and Netflix on April 7.

Kaur plays Bimla Devi, Ganga Ram's wife who is later handed over the Chief Ministership while her husband is in jail.

The 40-year-old actor, said she instantly fell in love with the one-line description of her character who evolves into a power-hungry politician from a demure housewife.

"For me, she was the oppressed becoming oppressor. She is a naïve wife, never given a chance to say or do anything, becomes a circumstantial politician, tastes power and doesn't want to let go of the chair. I said to them (director and writer) I was on it and had no questions," she told PTI in an interview.

On a lighter note, the "Lunchbox" star said she was hoping the makers don't change their mind as it was her first attempt at comedy.

"It is the farthest that I have ever travelled as an actor from being who I am. I couldn't relate to anything from Bimmo to Bimla Devi as Nimrat, and that for me was very exciting. Besides, I always wanted to do comedy," she added.

The central theme of "Dasvi" is education and Kaur said education is every human being's right.

"The film talks about the importance of the right to education, which is the foundation of everything. Like, in the last two years we realised we can be ripped off from everything, health, wealth, relationships, everything, but education is something that I will always have," the actor, who is a commerce graduate from Shri Ram College of Commerce, added.

Kaur said she hopes "Dasvi" turns out to be a game-changer for her, like the 2013 critically-acclaimed film "The Lunchbox", which also starred Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

"There is always a time when a game changer comes to you, it happened with 'The Lunchbox'. I was just doing ads and theatre, and suddenly I was given this part. It was a similar experience, where I was told one line and I didn't read the script and decided to do it." The actor is returning to Hindi films with "Dasvi" after the 2016 action-thriller "Airlift". She said it has been a longer gap than she would have imagined but it was "destined" to happen. She has also appeared in two American series "Homeland" (2014 and 2020) and "Wayward Pines" (2016), besides ALT Balaji show "The Test Case" (2017).

One must not count the last two years, courtesy the novel coronavirus pandemic, she added.

"I started working in (the West) 2014. I never dreamt of working abroad. Sitting in India, for me my dreams were Indians. I didn't know what a show was. I didn't know what 'Homeland' was.

"So, when people would react to 'Homeland', I would be like it must be big as people are going crazy. I would like to do much more work in India too. I feel it is more of a destiny thing that I am not able to control, beyond a point," she added.

Up next for Kaur is the second season of the Apple Original series "Foundation", in which she plays the role of quantum physicist Yana.

The show, an epic saga from David S Goyer, will feature Kaur alongside Emmy Award nominees Jared Harris and Lee Pace.

The actor said most of her screen time is with Harris and working on the series was an amazing experience.

"It is a color-blind, ethnicity blind casting. It is one of the richest experiences of my life. Besides, I like the science-fiction genre. It is a dream for me to do something, where I can learn a little bit more about quantum physics," she said.

Kaur is also set to headline a thriller series in India.

