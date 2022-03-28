Oscars 2022: Host Amy Schumer roasts Leonardo DiCaprio during opening monologue

Left Menu

Oscar host Amy Schumer roasted actor Leonardo DiCaprio during her opening monologue at the 94th Academy Awards, and potshots were taken at the actor's previous girlfriends and his love for leaving behind a cleaner climate.

ANI | Los Angeles (California) | Updated: 28-03-2022 08:17 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 08:17 IST
Amy Schumer (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Oscar host Amy Schumer roasted actor Leonardo DiCaprio during her opening monologue at the 94th Academy Awards, and potshots were taken at the actor's previous girlfriends and his love for leaving behind a cleaner climate. During the ceremony, Schumer joked how DiCaprio is fighting climate change and how he will leave behind a cleaner and greener climate for his girlfriends.

"I mean, Leonardo DiCaprio, what can I even say about him? He's done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends. Because he's older. And they're younger. Okay, you get it," said Schumer during her monologue, as reported by Variety. Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes are hosting the Oscars this year.

DJ Khaled had introduced the hosts on stage and Schumer started the ceremony, saying: "This year, the Academy hired three women to host because it's cheaper than hiring one man." As per Variety, the Oscars hosts' also took potshots at the Academy's decision to present eight craft categories off-camera this year. Earlier, the choice was criticized by many in Hollywood, but the Academy stuck by its decision.

The hosts also took potshots at the Golden Globes and they addressed the lack of black members in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. "This is kind of sad. You know what's in the in memoriam package this year? The Golden Globes. They didn't have any Black people, they didn't have any Black members," Schumer said. Hall added. "No. They had to go."

The 94th Academy Awards are being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The nominations for the Oscars were announced on February 8 this year by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

