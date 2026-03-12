Unraveling Epstein's Financial Web: House Committee Probes Wealthy Ties
House lawmakers delve into Jeffrey Epstein's financial records, questioning his former accountant, Richard Kahn, to uncover connections to wealthy individuals. Kahn provided insights into Epstein's fortune acquisition but claimed no knowledge of his sexual abuses. The investigation seeks to shed light on systemic failures enabling Epstein's criminal activities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-03-2026 01:56 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 01:56 IST
- Country:
- United States
House lawmakers are scrutinizing Jeffrey Epstein's financial records, casting a spotlight on his connections with some of the world's wealthiest individuals.
Richard Kahn, Epstein's former accountant, appeared for a closed-door deposition, revealing details about Epstein's wealth accumulation but denying knowledge of his sexual abuses.
Lawmakers hope to uncover systemic failures that enabled Epstein's crimes, aiming to provide transparency and accountability to the public.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Viv Richards: Championing Cricket and Peace in the Commonwealth
Gulf States Rethink Wealth Strategies Amid U.S.-Israeli-Iran Conflict
Federal Bank Unveils 'Fed Wealth' Platform and Wealth Hubs
Guilty Verdict Shakes New York Real Estate Elite Amid Sex Trafficking Scandal
High-Profile Brothers Convicted in New York Sex Trafficking Trial