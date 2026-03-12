Unraveling Epstein's Financial Web: House Committee Probes Wealthy Ties

House lawmakers are scrutinizing Jeffrey Epstein's financial records, casting a spotlight on his connections with some of the world's wealthiest individuals.

Richard Kahn, Epstein's former accountant, appeared for a closed-door deposition, revealing details about Epstein's wealth accumulation but denying knowledge of his sexual abuses.

Lawmakers hope to uncover systemic failures that enabled Epstein's crimes, aiming to provide transparency and accountability to the public.

