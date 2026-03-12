Left Menu

Court Mandate Ensures Continuation of $16 Billion Hudson Tunnel Project

An appeals court has affirmed the necessity for continued U.S. payments on the $16 billion Hudson Tunnel Project. This initiative aims to construct a new rail tunnel connecting Manhattan and New Jersey while repairing an old one. The project, previously halted, resumed after the government released withheld funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 01:56 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 01:56 IST
An appeals court has ruled that the U.S. must proceed with financial commitments to the $16 billion Hudson Tunnel Project, dismissing the Trump administration's attempts to cease payments.

The initiative, connecting Manhattan and New Jersey through a new commuter rail tunnel, also focuses on rehabilitating an existing century-old tunnel, critical for over 200,000 daily passengers and 425 trains. The current tunnel suffers from significant damage inflicted by Hurricane Sandy in 2012, necessitating frequent interruptions for repairs.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals deemed that halting funds would stall construction and leave states to manage site risks and costs. Construction halted earlier this year but resumed when previously withheld funds were disbursed last month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

