After Nupur Sanon, Gayatri Bhardwaj comes on board for Ravi Teja's film 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'

After Nupur Sanon, Gayatri Bhardwaj has now joined Ravi Teja's upcoming pan India film 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-04-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 16:05 IST
Gayatri Bhardwaj (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
After Nupur Sanon, Gayatri Bhardwaj has now joined Ravi Teja's upcoming pan India film 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'. 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is a periodic film in the era of 1970s based on real incidents of a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) of South India and the people of Stuartpuram.

The film will be made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages. Speaking of Gayatri, she had recently featured in the web series titled 'Dhindora'. It's her first pan India film.

Excited about the project, Gayatri, on Friday, took to Instagram and wrote, "Honoured and humbled to announce my first ever pan-India film! I'll be joining the massive hunt of @raviteja_2628 #TigerNageswaraRao." More details regarding the film will be unveiled soon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

