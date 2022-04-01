Animal Kingdom Season 6: Newly released Pope’s image shows his vengeful attitude

Jonathan Lisco developed Animal Kingdom is a charming crime family drama that follows the story of a 17-year-old boy, who, after the death of his mother, moves in with his estranged relatives, the Codys, a criminal family clan governed by matriarch, Smurf. After the first five seasons' success, fans have been waiting for Animal Kingdom Season 6. To their delight, it seems the wait is going to be over soon!

Animal Kingdom season 6 will contain 13 episodes. Although the exact release date is yet to be announced, the series is set to premiere in summer 2022.

After the release of the first look images of Animal Kingdom season 6, the official Twitter account of the series recently announced that the cast and crew members are ready for the final season. The caption of the post reads, "We know we're all ready for Season 6 over here. So let's hear your predicitios! Sound off in the comments below #AnimalKingdom."

We know we're all ready for Season 6 over here. So let's hear your predicitios! Sound off in the comments below #AnimalKingdom. pic.twitter.com/hRrHd2NPR1 — Animal Kingdom (@AnimalKingdom) March 17, 2022

Another recent, official post shows the picture of Shawn Hatosy, who played as Andrew "Pope" Cody, the oldest Cody son saying "if looks could kill."

The first look of the upcoming season is already out.The official Twitter account of the series teased a first-look video on October 2021, with the caption "Get your FIRST LOOK of #AnimalKingdom season 6 rn. Because five seasons of Cody heists just isn't enough!"

Get your FIRST LOOK of #AnimalKingdom season 6 rn. Because five seasons of Cody heists just isn't enough! 💰 pic.twitter.com/LzXOMsuXIS — Animal Kingdom (@AnimalKingdom) October 4, 2021

Animal Kingdom Season 6 will be the end of the Cody family story. The family will experience new dangers and challenges. The fifth season revolves around Pope, Craig, J, and Deran as they deal with the aftermath of Smurf's passing.

In Animal Kingdom Season 5, Pope (Hatosy), Craig (Robson), Deran (Weary), and J (Cole) deals with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf's death, with the family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Codys struggled to maintain their fragile alliance and to see which of them will come out on top.

Meanwhile, they search for more information on Pamela Johnson whom Smurf made the beneficiary of her estate. And back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf is forging her own path raising Pope and Julia and leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends.

We will see the returning of Shawn Hatosy, Jake Weary (as Deran Cody), Ben Robson (Craig Cody), and Finn Cole (Joshua "J" Cody) in Animal Kingdom Season 6. Jasper Polish, Kevin Csolak, Darren Mann and Stevie Lynn Jones have also joined them in the series.

Currently, there is no release date for Animal Kingdom Season 6, but it may be revealed soon. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on TNT series.

