The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is all set for its June release! Everything you need to know

The third season of the superhero series 'The Umbrella Academy' is inching closer to its release date. It will premiere on Netflix on June 2022.The Umbrella Academy Season 3 was announced in November 2022. The series is based on a comic book series of the same name written by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá.

The episode titles for The Umbrella Academy Season 3 in show order are "Meet the Family," "World's Biggest Ball of Twine," "Pocket Full of Lightning," "Kugelblitz," "Kindest Cut," "Marigold," "Auf Wiedersehen," "Wedding at the End of the World," "Six Bells," and "Oblivion."

The storyline for The Umbrella Academy Season 3

The Umbrella Academy is set in a universe where 43 women around the world gave birth simultaneously at noon on October 1, 1989, despite none of them showing any sign of pregnancy until labor began. Seven of the children were adopted by eccentric billionaire Sir Reginald Hargreeves and turned into a superhero team that he calls "The Umbrella Academy."

The sibling superheroes will reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death and the threat of an imminent apocalypse.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 shows failing to stop the apocalypse, the siblings are forced to travel back in time, but it goes awry, scattering them across different years in 1960s Dallas.

Five ends up on November 25, 1963, in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, but with the help of Hazel manages to travel back in ten days. While being hunted by a trio of Swedish assassins, Five finds his siblings, who have each made new lives. Five attempts to reunite them in order to stop this new apocalypse.

The second season ends with the children discover Sir Reginald is still alive and formed a new academy called "Sparrow Academy." Besides, Ben Hargreeves the Number six (plays by Justin H. Min) is also alive.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 will take place at the mysteriously named Hotel Oblivion (which, coincidentally, is also the name of Gerard Way's third Umbrella Academy comic book).

Hopper, who plays Luther, also told PureWow that season 3 would be bigger than its predecessor. "This season is really taking it up a notch. If anyone has seen the end of season two, they can probably guess where things are going, and that's a very exciting dynamic that happens in the third season."

The showrunner, Steve Blackman said at Netflix's Geeked Week event:

"What we love is we're doing a wilder, bigger, zanier season than ever before. I think our emotional stories between this dysfunctional family, we're just building it up even more," he said. "There's some very big surprises with the family this year, there's some amazing changes that people will love to sort of dig into, and there's a lot of growth for this family this year in a way that people are just not going to expect."

Moreover, Slash Film reported, Ben will not be the same as he was seen in the first two seasons. The writer Justin Min described Ben as 'vicious, pragmatic, and Machiavellian'. Netflix also noted that Ben's character is quite common to Diego, who also wants to be the leader.

Trailer for The Umbrella Academy Season 3

While there is not a full-length trailer for the series, Netflix has released a 17-second clip that teases the conflict between the students of the Umbrella Academy and those of the Sparrow Academy. The series will start just where season 2 left off.

Cast for The Umbrella Academy Season 3

The ensemble cast of the third season includes Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H Min, Colm Feore, Ritu Arya, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David and Javon 'Wanna' Walton.

They are also introducing several newcomers including Ritu Aryaa, Lila Pitts, Justin Cornwell (as Marcus Hargreeves / Sparrow Number One), Britne Oldford (Fei Hargreeves / Sparrow Number Three), Jake Epstein (Alphonso Hargreeves / Sparrow Number Four), Genesis Rodriguez (Sloane Hargreeves / Sparrow Number Five), and Cazzie David (Jayme Hargreeves / Sparrow Number Six).

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is executive produced by Blackman, Jeff F King, who also directs, Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson and Jeremy Webb.

Here's the synopsis for The Umbrella Academy Season 3:

After putting a stop to 1963's doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren't exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone's concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad's new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?

