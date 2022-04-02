Happiness Season 2: Updates on its renewal possibility and more!

The story of TvN's apocalyptic thriller series 'Happiness' probably alludes to the recent lockdown that the world experienced as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. After the release of the K-drama, it gathered huge popularity and enormous positive reviews. After it ended streaming on December 11, 2021, fans are waiting for Happiness Season 2.

While the first season did not end on cliffhangers, many fans believe the series can still be extended for more seasons. They argue that the story has potential for many new twists and turns to keep the viewers engaged.

Happiness takes place in the near future, where the release of a failed Covid-19 treatment drug "Next" has caused a worldwide pandemic known as 'mad person disease' or Rita Virus. Those infected by madness disease experience short bouts of insanity and bloodlust, before completely regressing into a zombie-like state. The South Korean Military and Police forces are trying to contain the spread of Rita and Next through extensive investigation and authoritative quarantine measures, while civil rights groups protest against them, believing the infected are still capable of normal human interaction.

Unfortunately, there are no words from the creators. In addition, tvN reportedly confirmed that the makers had never discussed the possibility of Happiness Season 2. Despite incredible viewership, TvN decided to discontinue the k-drama. "Happiness has never reviewed or discussed a seasonal system. Therefore, it will end with episode 12 as scheduled," as revealed by sources from TvN (noted Pinkvilla).

The show was aired only a few months back. Even if it Happiness Season 2 happens, it will take time. The impressive ratings of the first season are making fans hopeful that the creators could pick the series for another season. Though Korean dramas are rarely renewed for multiple seasons, fans are hopeful for Happiness Season 2. In their defense, the renewal of successful titles is a de facto norm in the industry.

Currently, there are 50-50 chances for Happiness Season 2. Earlier, many of Netflix's hit k-dramas were renewed for multiple seasons for the global audience. Likewise, the streamer might come with Happiness Season 2.

As of now, there is no confirmation on Happiness Season 2. Stay tuned to get more updates on recent South Korean dramas.

