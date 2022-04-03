'Convoy' singer CW McCall passes away at 93

Veteran singer-songwriter C.W. McCall, best known for his massive 1975 hit track 'Convoy' has passed away at the age of 93. Deadline reported that the singer's real name Bill Fries died on Friday in Ouray, Colorado, the United States at the age of 93 from cancer.

McCall dominated the county music charts from 1974 to 1978. Deadline informed that in addition to his No 1 hit with 'Convoy,' which rode the CB craze of the era, he charted with 'Old Home Filler-Up an' Keep On-a-Truckin' Cafe', 'Wolf Creek Pass', 'Classified', 'There Won't Be No Country Music (There Won't Be No Rock 'n' Roll)' and 'Roses for Mama.' The track was such a hit that a film was also made on its name. The 1978 drama of the same name featured Kris Kristofferson, Ali McGraw, and Ernest Borgnine.

McCall was also a politician. He went on to become mayor in his Ouray, Colorado hometown from 1986 to 1992. McCall is survived by his wife of 70 years, Rena Bonnema Fries; three children, Bill Fries III, Mark Fries and Nancy Fries; a sister; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson, as per Deadline. (ANI)

