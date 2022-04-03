Journalist Aarefa Johari wins Chameli Devi Jain Award

Mumbai-based journalist Aarefa Johari was picked on Sunday as the winner of the Chameli Devi Jain Award for an Outstanding Woman Mediaperson 2021.

Instituted in 1982, the annual Chameli Devi Jain Award is a prestigious recognition for women mediapersons in India who have reported on themes such as social development, politics, equity, gender justice, health, war and conflict, and consumer values.

The Media Foundation announced Johari, who works for 'Scroll.in' in Mumbai, as the winner of the award, which will be presented on Monday at the India International Centre here.

The winner was decided by a three-member jury, comprising Nirupama Subramanian from 'The Indian Express', writer Githa Hariharan and Ashutosh from 'SatyaHindi'.

They praised Johari's work saying it shone through with its combination of meticulous reportage, humanism and empathy, all reflecting a high order of journalistic excellence.

Harish Khare, chair of the Media Foundation, added that Johari's ground-level reportage was an outstanding example of a journalist's everyday privilege to help society demand fairness and justness.

Nearly 50 journalists from print, digital, broadcast media from all over India sent entries for the award, named after Chameli Devi Jain, a freedom fighter and a community reformer who went to jail during the freedom movement.

