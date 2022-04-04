Alice in Borderland Season 2 wraps filming, players to face ‘more difficult challenges’

While after an impressive season one, fans are eagerly waiting for the next twist in the plot of Alice in Borderland Season 2, recently Netflix revealed something big. The 10 cast members who survived in the first season will face bigger and more difficult challenges in Alice in Borderland Season 2.

The filming for Alice in Borderland Season 2 was wrapped up, and the streamer has already officially revealed the cast of the anticipated new season of the acclaimed Japanese sci-fi thriller series. The news was revealed by the Netflix Twitter account @NetflixGolden.

Get ready to return to the games—Season 2 of Alice in Borderland has finished filming!The 10 cast members who survived the deadly games of Season 1 will face bigger and more difficult challenges when the popular Japanese sci-fi/action series returns in December 2022. pic.twitter.com/qeHSaFNKYe — Golden (@netflixgolden) March 29, 2022

The Japanese drama streaming television series is directed by Shinsuke Sato and based on the manga of the same name by Haro Aso. Ryōhei Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and Yuzuha Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) are returning as the main cast in the series. Nijirō Murakami (Shuntarō Chishiya), Ayaka Miyoshi (Ann Rizuna), Dori Sakurada (Suguru Niragi), AyaAsahina (Hikari Kuina), Sho Aoyagi (Aguni Morizono) and Riisa Naka (Mira Kano) will also return Alice in Borderland Season 2.

"We had these large-scale scenes every day," said lead Kento Yamazaki in the new clip, adding: "The world of the show is bigger than ever."

Tao Tsuchiya teased that "each shot has big set pieces, like explosions" and that she "was able to experience it" like her character Usagi "in those realistic scenes".

"We worked hard in such a short period of time," said Ayaka Miyoshi.

"It was such a fulfilling time for me during the film," she added.

Sho Aoyagi teased a bigger season two, saying this new chapter "takes it further."

The Japanese science fiction thriller drama, Alice in Borderland, which premiered on Netflix in December 2020, introduced allies who are trapped in an abandoned Tokyo where they are forced to compete in card games. After surviving their first game, players receive "visas", which are extended further upon successful completion of more card games. If the visas expire, the individuals are executed by red lasers being shot from the sky.

The exceptional plot, cinematography, editing, and use of graphic violence hit the first season and reached on top 10 on Netflix in over 40 countries and territories. Netflix renewed Alice in Borderland Season 2 for release in December 2022.

