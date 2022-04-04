Arjun Kapoor looks back at 'simpler times'

Actor Arjun Kapoor has taken a trip down memory lane, reminiscing the "simpler times." Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, Arjun posted a picture from 2010, two years before his Bollywood debut 'Ishaqzaade'.

In the caption, he wrote, "Back to the future... 2010. What if we could go back for a brief moment to appreciate it all... simpler times simpler minds simpler lives everything just felt simpler." On the work front, Arjun has multiple projects in the pipeline including 'The Ladykiller' with Bhumi Pednekar and 'Ek Villian Returns' with Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. He will also be seen in 'Kuttey' alongwith co-stars Tabu, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj.

Meanwhile, Arjun's ladylove Malaika Arora was discharged from the hospital on Sunday after suffering minor injuries in a car accident on Saturday. The accident took place when Malaika was returning from Pune and some cars collided with each other near Khalapur Toll Plaza on the Mumbai-Pune highway. (ANI)

