Mumbai: Actor-singer loses expensive phone in pub, case registered
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-04-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 22:44 IST
- Country:
- India
A case was registered after Bollywood actor-singer Garima Jain lost an expensive phone in a pub in Mumbai's airport area, an official said on Monday.
The case was registered on Saturday and the phone was worth Rs 1 lakh as per the complainant, an Airport police station official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Garima Jain
- Mumbai
- Bollywood
Advertisement