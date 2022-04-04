Left Menu

Mumbai: Actor-singer loses expensive phone in pub, case registered

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-04-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 22:44 IST
A case was registered after Bollywood actor-singer Garima Jain lost an expensive phone in a pub in Mumbai's airport area, an official said on Monday.

The case was registered on Saturday and the phone was worth Rs 1 lakh as per the complainant, an Airport police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

