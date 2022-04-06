Left Menu

'Sherlock Holmes' spinoff series in works

Get ready to dive into the universe of 'Sherlock Holmes' once again as HBO Max and Warner Bros. are coming up with two spinoff series of the investigative drama.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2022 09:06 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 09:06 IST
'Sherlock Holmes' spinoff series in works
Robert Downey Jr in Sherlock Holmes (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Get ready to dive into the universe of 'Sherlock Holmes' once again as HBO Max and Warner Bros. are coming up with two spinoff series of the investigative drama. As per Variety, both series would be set in the world of 2009's 'Sherlock Holmes' and 2011's 'Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows' starring Robert Downey Jr. as the master detective and Jude Law as Dr. John Watson, which were inspired by the books of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

The new shows would focus on a new character that would be introduced in 'Sherlock Holmes 3.' Downey Jr. and Susan Downey will executive produce the shows along with Amanda Burrell of Team Downey.

Team Downey's Sherlock Holmes series will not be the first TV adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's work. Earlier, Benedict Cumberbatch played the eponymous detective in four seasons of the BBC/PBS drama Sherlock and Elementary. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case since 1988; Whole of Shanghai enters COVID lockdown despite lower symptomatic cases and more

Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022