Left Menu

South Korea to have a dedicated K-pop arena

Good news for K-pop fans as a new arena dedicated only to Korean music will be made soon in Seoul.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 06-04-2022 10:34 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 10:34 IST
South Korea to have a dedicated K-pop arena
South Korean Flag (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Good news for K-pop fans as a new arena dedicated only to Korean music will be made soon in Seoul. As per Variety, The Seoul Metropolitan Government and South Korean internet company Kakao, on Monday, announced the construction of K-pop's arena in the capital.

The new complex, called Seoul Arena, will be constructed in Seoul's northern Dobong-gu and is expected to be completed in October 2025. The arena promises to have over 18,000 seats with a capacity of 28,000 people for standing performances. The project also features a medium-sized performance venue with a capacity of 7,000, a movie theater, and other commercial facilities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case since 1988; Whole of Shanghai enters COVID lockdown despite lower symptomatic cases and more

Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022