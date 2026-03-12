Indian Evacuation Amid West Asia Tensions
Over 500 Indians stranded in Qatar were evacuated to India amid escalating tensions in West Asia. The Indian Embassy has warned against approaching unidentified objects and is providing support through helplines and expedited passport services. Qatar Airways is assisting with evacuation efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 12-03-2026 00:08 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 00:08 IST
- Country:
- Qatar
Amid rising tensions in West Asia, over 500 Indians were evacuated from Qatar to New Delhi and other destinations, according to the Indian mission. The embassy issued warnings against approaching unidentified objects or debris.
The embassy in Qatar has maintained three round-the-clock helplines and expedited passport services for Indian nationals, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.
Qatar Airways is actively participating in evacuation efforts, with two additional flights scheduled to facilitate the return of stranded Indians. Tensions continue to escalate following the US-Israel strikes on Iran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Qatar
- evacuation
- West Asia
- embassy
- helpline
- Qatar Airways
- passport services
- tensions
- US-Israel
ALSO READ
Norwegian Police Apprehend Brothers in Oslo Embassy Bombing Case
Terrorism Strikes Oslo: Trio Arrested for U.S. Embassy Blast
Norwegian Police Nab Trio in U.S. Embassy Bombing Case
Switzerland Closes Embassy in Tehran Amid Growing Middle East Tensions
Switzerland Shuts Embassy Amid Middle East Tensions