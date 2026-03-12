Indian Evacuation Amid West Asia Tensions

Amid rising tensions in West Asia, over 500 Indians were evacuated from Qatar to New Delhi and other destinations, according to the Indian mission. The embassy issued warnings against approaching unidentified objects or debris.

The embassy in Qatar has maintained three round-the-clock helplines and expedited passport services for Indian nationals, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

Qatar Airways is actively participating in evacuation efforts, with two additional flights scheduled to facilitate the return of stranded Indians. Tensions continue to escalate following the US-Israel strikes on Iran.

