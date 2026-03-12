Left Menu

Indian Evacuation Amid West Asia Tensions

Over 500 Indians stranded in Qatar were evacuated to India amid escalating tensions in West Asia. The Indian Embassy has warned against approaching unidentified objects and is providing support through helplines and expedited passport services. Qatar Airways is assisting with evacuation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 12-03-2026 00:08 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 00:08 IST
Indian Evacuation Amid West Asia Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Amid rising tensions in West Asia, over 500 Indians were evacuated from Qatar to New Delhi and other destinations, according to the Indian mission. The embassy issued warnings against approaching unidentified objects or debris.

The embassy in Qatar has maintained three round-the-clock helplines and expedited passport services for Indian nationals, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

Qatar Airways is actively participating in evacuation efforts, with two additional flights scheduled to facilitate the return of stranded Indians. Tensions continue to escalate following the US-Israel strikes on Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026