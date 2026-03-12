An attempt was made on the life of former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah when he was attending a marriage ceremony in Jammu: Police.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-03-2026 00:10 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 00:10 IST
- Country:
- India
An attempt was made on the life of former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah when he was attending a marriage ceremony in Jammu: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Attempted Assassination Rocks Jammu: Former CM Farooq Abdullah Targeted
Air France-KLM Extends Flight Suspension Amidst Security Concerns
Gunfire at Rihanna's Mansion Sparks National Security Concerns
Blast at Oslo's Heart: US Embassy Explosion Raises Security Concerns
Media Intrusion Sparks Security Concerns at Cochin Port