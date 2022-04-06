Labourer held from northwest Delhi for stalking over 150 women, morphing pics

A 30-year-old labourer was arrested for allegedly uploading morphed pictures of over 150 women on social media and asking them to have sex with him, police said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Sachin Kumar, a resident of Shahbad Dairy, they said. Kumar is a native Yamunanagar in Haryana and works as a labourer in Shahbad Dairy area, police said. He learned stalking and blackmailing women through YouTube, they said. A woman had lodged a complaint alleging that on March 23, she received friendship messages from an unknown virtual WhatsApp number, police said. She replied to the sender that she was married and then blocked his number.

In the evening, she started receiving friendship messages and WhatsApp calls from different virtual numbers, a senior police officer said. When she asked the sender to refrain, he sent her her morphed photographs and used abusive words for her.

He even threatened her that if she didn't befriend him, he will circulate her photographs on social media, the officer said. When the complainant refused to comply, he uploaded those pictures on social media, he said. Following the woman’s complaint, police took up an investigation and gathered details of several fake accounts and virtual numbers and analysed them. The analysis led police to Kumar, who was arrested from Shahbad Dairy area, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Vikram Singh said. Kumar revealed that he used to search mobile numbers of women through an application. He would then send messages on those numbers through virtual WhatsApp numbers soliciting friendship, police said. When they would refuse his offer, he would download their display picture and morphed their faces with nudes downloaded from internet, they said. The accused would then use the morphed pictures to again seek women’s friendship, and when denied of it, would upload those pictures on social media using fake accounts, police said. Kumar said he wanted to have sex with those women, when asked about his reason for stalking the women, they said. He said he learned through YouTube videos how to stalk and blackmail women and not get traced. Till date, Kumar has uploaded morphed photographs of more than 150 women on different social media accounts, police said.

