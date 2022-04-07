Chicago P.D.’s showrunner & stars open up on characters findings family in Season 9

Chicago P.D. Season 9 started airing on September 22, 2021. New episodes of Chicago P.D. air on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. After a break, the Intelligence Unit is coming back with its first episode this month.

The second half of Chicago P.D. Season 9 shows that Upton and Halstead are married. Burgess and Ruzek are co-parenting Makayla successfully, while Atwater finds a love interest. Tracy Spiridakos finds a family within the Intelligence Unit.

In the last few episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 9, the unit was trying to discover who abducted Makayla. They found that her incarcerated biological father Tariq arranged the kidnapping for ransom money from Theo. Burgess and Ruzek clashed over how to get Makayla back.

However, Ruzek's search for the daughter of an old family friend leads the team into a serious drug investigation. Burgess and Ruzek struggle to move on from the emotional aftermath of Makayla's abduction.

Recently, Chicago P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan and stars Jason Beghe and Marina Squerciati opened up about the increased importance of family shown in the show. The interview credit goes to Cinemablend.

Jason Beghe explained:"I mean, Voight, obviously, is still kind of alone, but his family is the unit and they're all being affected by their home lives, and that's affecting his home life, which would probably be the district or the station. So it's something that continues to happen, and it makes it interesting. I hope for the audience, but definitely for me as an actor, and I think for all of us, is that it gives us different layers to play, which is fun. And I hope it's interesting. I think it is, at least on the page. And from what I've seen."

Marina Squerciati, who plays Burgess, said: "I also think that there's a nice family dynamic on set. And I always feel self-conscious saying this in press because it feels like a line or something, that we're supposed to be like, 'Tell them you all get along and you're like family.' But we really do, and I think Jason's at the helm of that. He cares so much about the show, and he cares about us. It's just a really cool... it's not exactly the way it is on screen, but there is sort of something reflected and I think that really helps the show, that we're this family and Jason's sort of guiding all of us in certain ways."

Gwen Sigan shared his views: "We definitely made it a conscious choice this season. We always pick sort of a theme or word in the writers room before we start writing, and this year it was 'home.' So it very naturally fell out that we would go home with our characters more and see their relationships. It helps that so many of them are in relationships with each other, so we can easily bring it back to the district. And like Jason said, we have tried very hard to always keep it part of the A story and part of the police storytelling that when we go home, it is linked to whatever case we're working on. And so far, it's worked. It's been fun to write for sure."

Chicago P.D. Season 9 Episode 18 is titled 'New Guard'. Here is the synopsis of Chicago P.D. Season 9 Episode 18 – "Halstead takes a new recruit under his wing during an investigation. The dynamics are challenging, however, and questions arise over the recruit's complicated past."

Chicago P.D. Season 9 Episode 18 is set to release on April 13, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

