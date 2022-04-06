Left Menu

Peaky Blinders Season 6 won audience’s heart! Fans give sparking reactions

Updated: 06-04-2022 11:01 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 11:01 IST
Peaky Blinders Season 6 won audience’s heart! Fans give sparking reactions
Peaky Blinders Season 6 will premiere on Netflix on June 10, 2022 at 12 am PT. Image Credit: Netflix / Peaky Blinders
Peaky Blinders Season 6's last Episode "Lock and Key" dropped on BBC One on April 3, 2022. All the episodes are currently available on BBC iPlayer. Steven Knight-created British gangster drama has already dropped its finale on April 3 and now fans have started keeping their eyes on Peaky Blinders feature film.

Tommy Shelby's (portrayed by Cillian Murphy) fate has been decided and the end of the story brings more twists which is beyond viewers' imaginations. In the first five seasons, the rising journey to the power of Tommy Shelby has been portrayed while Peaky Blinders Season 6 revealed the actual answer of – what Lizzie heard Ruby mentioning seeing a man with green eyes. Ruby told of a mysterious ''gray man'' that would come for her and Tommy.

It also clears who wins the battle between Michael and Tommy, as predicted by Polly Gray (Helen McCrory) at the end of Season 5. Now it's clear to the viewers that the tuberculosis drama of Tommy was totally a fabrication. The series ends with his caravan being set burned as instructed, which gives a message of commencing a new chapter in his life. This creates more hope for Peaky Blinders aficionados across the world for a feature film.

Let us notify you in advance that Peaky Blinders Season 6 will premiere on Netflix on June 10, 2022, at 12 am PT. Here's the synopsis of Peaky Blinders Season 6 finale titled "Lock and Key" declared earlier:

"A war veteran who fought in the trenches, Tommy Shelby has been a gangster, an entrepreneur, a captain of industry, a spy and ultimately a Member of Parliament. In the course of this odyssey, he has taken on numerous criminal organizations, business adversaries, foreign insurgents, and the British Establishment itself. Now, in the 1930s, as the clouds of the coming storm gather, he faces the consequences of his experiences and his actions."

Watching the finale, the viewers are expressing their gratitude and opinions on Twitter and other social media platforms. Director Anthony Byrne has won audience's heart for beautifully ending the series.

Fans also appreciate its cinematography, soundtrack, and actors' performance, calling it overall an "absolute masterpiece."

One of the viewers wrote "thought i'd feel so heartbroken by the peaky blinders finale but honestly? it was perfect. a perfect way to say goodbye to such a beautiful show and to appreciate all that is the character of tommy Shelby."

Peaky Blinders team has also expressed their gratitude to the viewers who had been a part of their journey for over ten years.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 will premiere on Netflix on June 10 this year. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the series.

