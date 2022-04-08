Enola Holmes 2 is reportedly under post-production (might release in autumn 2022!)

Fans are excited after Netflix declared that the filming for the Enola Holmes sequel is officially complete. Unfortunately, the streamer hasn't revealed the release date for the movie. Enola Holmes 2 is a sequel of the Netflix film about the teenage sister of Sherlock Holmes.

As the filming for Enola Holmes 2 wrapped up on January 7, 2022, we can assume it will be released soon. According to Netflix Life, the sequel has entered the post-production stage. It would take five to six months to complete. So we can expect Enola Holmes 2 to get an autumn 2022 release date.

The plotline for Enola Holmes 2 has not yet been revealed, but here's the official synopsis for the movie released by Netflix:

"Enola takes on her first case as a detective, but to unravel the mystery of a missing girl, she'll need help from friends - and brother Sherlock."

Following the synopsis, there could be a possibility that the sequel follows the happenings in the second book in Nancy Springer's series, "The Case of the Left-Handed Lady."

The base story depicts the tale of Enola Holmes, who is the youngest sibling in the famous Sherlock Holmes family. On her 16th birthday, Enola wakes up to find that her mother has disappeared, leaving behind only some birthday gifts.

She travels to London to find her missing mother. The flower cards left by her mother reveal secret messages and lead to hidden money, which Enola uses to escape disguised as a boy. On the train, she finds the young Viscount Tewkesbury hidden in a travel bag. The story ends up on a thrilling adventure, pairing up with a runaway lord as they attempt to solve a mystery that threatens the entire country.

Millie Bobby Brown, who is staring in the title role in the movie said in a statement during the announcement of her returning in May 2021:

"I can't wait to collaborate again with my Enola Holmes family! Enola holds a special place in my heart – she's strong, fearless, intelligent, and brave. I look forward to fans seeing how her journey continues!"

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly of her role as Enola, Brown said, "I fell in love with her, and she became part of my heart."

Henry Cavill is also returning to his role as Sherlock Holmes. Helena Bonham Carter will also be reprising her role as Eudoria. Other returning cast members include AdeelAkhtar as Lestrade, Susan Wokoma as Edith, and Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury. Details regarding the return of Sam Clafin, who played the role of Mycroft, the third Holmes sibling, in the first movie, have not been announced yet.

We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Netflix films.

