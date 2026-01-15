Left Menu

Greenland Asserts Autonomy Amid U.S. Talks

Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt announced an intention to enhance collaboration with the United States while maintaining Greenland's autonomy. Her remarks followed discussions held in Washington with U.S. officials, alongside Denmark's representatives. Greenland is keen on advancing cooperation but remains firm on its stance of independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2026 00:46 IST | Created: 15-01-2026 00:46 IST
Greenland Asserts Autonomy Amid U.S. Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Vivian Motzfeldt, Greenland's Foreign Minister, declared on Wednesday her desire to bolster collaboration with the United States, emphasizing Greenland's determination to retain its sovereignty. Her remarks surfaced during a meeting in Washington with U.S. officials and Denmark's representatives.

These discussions highlight Greenland's strategic balancing act between fostering international ties and safeguarding its autonomy amid growing geopolitical interest in the Arctic region.

Greenland's firm stance underlines its ambition to strengthen bilateral relations without compromising on its self-governing principles, marking a pivotal moment in its interactions with global powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as U.S. Pushes for Control Over Greenland

Tensions Rise as U.S. Pushes for Control Over Greenland

 Global
2
Codelco's $2.8 Billion Copper Expansion

Codelco's $2.8 Billion Copper Expansion

 Chile
3
Federal Reinstatement: Health Workers Return Amid Controversy

Federal Reinstatement: Health Workers Return Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Yen Rebounds Amid Intervention Warnings as Speculation Rises on Early Elections

Yen Rebounds Amid Intervention Warnings as Speculation Rises on Early Electi...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026