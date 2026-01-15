Greenland Asserts Autonomy Amid U.S. Talks

Vivian Motzfeldt, Greenland's Foreign Minister, declared on Wednesday her desire to bolster collaboration with the United States, emphasizing Greenland's determination to retain its sovereignty. Her remarks surfaced during a meeting in Washington with U.S. officials and Denmark's representatives.

These discussions highlight Greenland's strategic balancing act between fostering international ties and safeguarding its autonomy amid growing geopolitical interest in the Arctic region.

Greenland's firm stance underlines its ambition to strengthen bilateral relations without compromising on its self-governing principles, marking a pivotal moment in its interactions with global powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)