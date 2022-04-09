Jessica Alba to star in, produce Netflix series 'Confessions On the 7:45'

Actor Jessica Alba has come on board to star in and executive produce Netflix's upcoming series ''Confessions On the 7:45''. According to Deadline, the show is based on author Lisa Unger’s international bestseller thriller novel of the same name.

Charise Castro Smith, co-writer and co-director of Disney’s Oscar-winning movie ''Encanto'', will be adapting Unger’s novel. She will also serves as showrunner and executive produces with Alba and 3 Arts’ Michael Rotenberg and Oly Obst.

The story centres on a working mother (Alba) who meets a stranger on a train while her way back home. As her life unravels and betrayals are revealed, she questions whether we can ever truly know the people closest to us.

''I could not put this book down. The moment I read the line, ‘If you want to keep a secret you must first hide it from yourself,’ I was hooked,” Alba said. “This book is about trying to bury secrets and the shame we carry until the truth exposes us. I can’t think of a more exciting person to partner with on this project. Charise is so ridiculously talented and truly gets every nuance under the skin of these characters and their web of lies,'' she added.

''Confessions On the 7:45'' is Alba's second collaboration with Netflix. She will be seen in the streamer's upcoming action thriller movie ''Trigger Warning'', directed by Mouly Surya.

