Left Menu

Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll join Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-04-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 17:50 IST
Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll join Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon'
  • Country:
  • United States

Actors Cary Elwes and Corey Stoll are the latest addition to the cast of filmmaker Zack Snyder's upcoming Netflix movie ''Rebel Moon''.

The two stars joined the cast of the sci-fi action movie along with actors Michiel Huisman and Alfonso Herrera, the streamer said in a press release.

Led by Sofia Boutella, the film is Snyder's second project with streaming service Netflix after his 2021 movie ''Army of the Dead''.

Snyder has penned the screenplay for ''Rebel Moon'' with writers Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad, based on a story by Snyder and Johnstad.

''When a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, they dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand,'' the official logline of the film read.

''Rebel Moon'' is the first project to come out of Snyder, his wife Deborah Snyder and production banner The Stone Quarry’s first-look deal with Netflix that was signed after the success of “Army of the Dead”.

Snyder, Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller will produce via Stone Quarry, while Eric Newman will produce for Grand Electric.

Hatten and Johnstad will serve as executive producers alongside Bergen Swanson, Sarah Bowen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India
4
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022